Local WWII veteran celebrates turning 106 years old

COLORADO SPRINGS — More than 60 friends and fellow veterans came together today to hold a birthday party for Monica Kinnaman. Kinnaman, a British World War II veteran, has turned 106 years old.

"It's certainly something I never expected. It makes me feel weird, in a way," she said.

Kinnaman moved to the United States in the early 1950s after her time in the British Army. She served in the royal artillery, protecting London from incoming planes by using moonlight on the River Thames to see their reflections in the night sky.

"I'm proud that I was able to help to defend my country. I love England very much, and yes it makes me very proud," she said.

Kinnaman has said that her time in Colorado Springs has been wonderful, and she felt welcome by the local veteran community here.

"I appreciate everyone's kindness to me. After all, I wasn't even in the American Army, I was in the British Army. But you know, they've accepted me so well, and I appreciate that," she said.

Kinnaman says she doesn't have any secrets to living a long life, but attributes her good health to daily walks with her dog and good genes.

