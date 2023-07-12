Local workforce center offers funding for businesses to train staff

EL PASO & TELLER COUNTY — The Pikes Peak Workforce Center has $100,000 in Employee Development Funds to award to businesses and non-profits in El Paso and Teller County.
This funding will specifically go to businesses and non-profits looking to train or "upskill" current employees.
The Employee Development Funds are made possible by the Federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA), in order to help businesses "retain a skilled workforce or avert the need for layoffs."
Preference for the funding is going to be given to "in-demand" industries, such as:
- manufacturing,
- healthcare,
- information technology,
- hospitality,
- tourism and
- cyber security.
Companies whose training would lead to the expansion of employee duties will also be given preference.
Employees planning on participating in the training must first attend a virtual "How to Apply" session on one of the following dates.
- Tuesday, July 18, from 2-3 p.m.
- Wednesday, July 19, from 10-11 a.m.
- Thursday, July 20, from 10-11 a.m.
You can click here to register.
Friday, August 4 at 8 p.m. is the deadline for applications and the announcement of where the funding is going will happen Thursday, August 17.
Businesses and non-profits that receive the funding have the option of having employees complete the training virtually or in a classroom setting.
According to the Pikes Peak Workforce Center, past examples of training available through the program include (but aren't limited to):
- AC/DC electricity
- Advanced hydraulic
- Advanced programmable logic controllers (PLCs)
- CNA training course
- Customized ISO
- DF01: Mongo DB Developer
- Electrical schematics
- Executive Leadership Training
- Lean manufacturing
- MCA Microsoft 365 Security w/MCE Enterprise Administration
- Motors and controls
- Multi-industry systems technician (MIST) programming
- Rapid cycle product innovation
- Six Sigma
- Total productive maintenance (TPM)
- Value stream mapping
All employee training must be completed by Friday, January 12, 2024.
Click here for more information.
