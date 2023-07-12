Local workforce center offers funding for businesses to train staff

EL PASO & TELLER COUNTY — The Pikes Peak Workforce Center has $100,000 in Employee Development Funds to award to businesses and non-profits in El Paso and Teller County.

This funding will specifically go to businesses and non-profits looking to train or "upskill" current employees.

The Employee Development Funds are made possible by the Federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA), in order to help businesses "retain a skilled workforce or avert the need for layoffs."

Preference for the funding is going to be given to "in-demand" industries, such as:



manufacturing,

healthcare,

information technology,

hospitality,

tourism and

cyber security.

Companies whose training would lead to the expansion of employee duties will also be given preference.

Employees planning on participating in the training must first attend a virtual "How to Apply" session on one of the following dates.



Tuesday, July 18, from 2-3 p.m.

Wednesday, July 19, from 10-11 a.m.

Thursday, July 20, from 10-11 a.m.

You can click here to register.

Friday, August 4 at 8 p.m. is the deadline for applications and the announcement of where the funding is going will happen Thursday, August 17.

Businesses and non-profits that receive the funding have the option of having employees complete the training virtually or in a classroom setting.

According to the Pikes Peak Workforce Center, past examples of training available through the program include (but aren't limited to):



AC/DC electricity

Advanced hydraulic

Advanced programmable logic controllers (PLCs)

CNA training course

Customized ISO

DF01: Mongo DB Developer

Electrical schematics

Executive Leadership Training

Lean manufacturing

MCA Microsoft 365 Security w/MCE Enterprise Administration

Motors and controls

Multi-industry systems technician (MIST) programming

Rapid cycle product innovation

Six Sigma

Total productive maintenance (TPM)

Value stream mapping

All employee training must be completed by Friday, January 12, 2024.

Click here for more information.

____

