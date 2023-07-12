Watch Now
Local workforce center offers funding for businesses to train staff

Pikes Peak Workforce Center
Posted at 11:51 AM, Jul 12, 2023
EL PASO & TELLER COUNTY — The Pikes Peak Workforce Center has $100,000 in Employee Development Funds to award to businesses and non-profits in El Paso and Teller County.

This funding will specifically go to businesses and non-profits looking to train or "upskill" current employees.

The Employee Development Funds are made possible by the Federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA), in order to help businesses "retain a skilled workforce or avert the need for layoffs."

Preference for the funding is going to be given to "in-demand" industries, such as:

  • manufacturing,
  • healthcare,
  • information technology,
  • hospitality,
  • tourism and
  • cyber security.

Companies whose training would lead to the expansion of employee duties will also be given preference.
Employees planning on participating in the training must first attend a virtual "How to Apply" session on one of the following dates.

  • Tuesday, July 18, from 2-3 p.m.
  • Wednesday, July 19, from 10-11 a.m.
  • Thursday, July 20, from 10-11 a.m.

You can click here to register.

Friday, August 4 at 8 p.m. is the deadline for applications and the announcement of where the funding is going will happen Thursday, August 17.

Businesses and non-profits that receive the funding have the option of having employees complete the training virtually or in a classroom setting.

According to the Pikes Peak Workforce Center, past examples of training available through the program include (but aren't limited to):

  • AC/DC electricity 
  • Advanced hydraulic 
  • Advanced programmable logic controllers (PLCs) 
  • CNA training course  
  • Customized ISO 
  • DF01: Mongo DB Developer 
  • Electrical schematics 
  • Executive Leadership Training 
  • Lean manufacturing 
  • MCA Microsoft 365 Security w/MCE Enterprise Administration 
  • Motors and controls 
  • Multi-industry systems technician (MIST) programming 
  • Rapid cycle product innovation 
  • Six Sigma 
  • Total productive maintenance (TPM) 
  • Value stream mapping 

All employee training must be completed by Friday, January 12, 2024.
Click here for more information.
