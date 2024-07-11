Local Workers and Colorado Springs Utilities Prepare for the Upcoming Heat

COLORADO SPRINGS — Temperatures will continue to rise this weekend. News5 went out to the community to see how they are preparing for the extreme heat.

Cody Lowe has been the owner of Black Forest Landscaping for 8 years. He told News5 that working in extreme temperatures is hard on him and his crew.

“If you’re out here you just feel drained, um, more fatigued so the biggest thing is just staying up on water, you know getting some good food in ya and just try to keep on,” he said.

For those of us lucky enough to be inside, Steve Berry with Colorado Springs Utilities tells News5 that they are more than ready to take on the extra energy demand.

"We do all of our plant maintenance during off peak time periods. So say that early spring, winter time period that we perform work on our power plants to make sure they're working at peak capacity during high demand time periods."

___





11 Colorado Springs Safeway stores could be sold if merger goes through 11 Colorado Springs Safeway locations could be sold if the merger between Kroger and Albertsons goes through. On Tuesday, the two companies announced the full list of 579 grocery stores nationwide to be sold to C&S Wholesale Grocers. Southern Colorado Safeway stores to be sold if grocery store merge happens

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.