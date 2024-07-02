Watch Now
Local Woman Nationally Recognized as a Dole Foundation Caregiver

News5's Piper Vaughn sat down with Vivian Mitchel, the caregiver and Dole Foundation Fellow.
Piper Vaughn, KOAA5
Medals for 18-year Army Veteran.
Posted at 5:48 PM, Jul 02, 2024

FOUNTAIN, CO — Vivian Mitchell takes care of her husband, an Army veteran who served for more than 18 years. She tells me that veteran caretakers have unique challenges.

“Just tying their shoes to their mental health, emotional health, physical health depending on the injuries that they sustain. Each caregiver has a different walk, you know. And each has their own struggles and difficulties on handling each day,” she said.

Throughout her two-year term as the Dole Caregiver Recipient, Mitchell will support the foundation.

She’ll encourage others to become caregivers and help expand resources for veterans.

Mitchell tells me this national recognition goes far beyond the title.

“I’m being recognized, like oh, I do exist. Somebody sees me. You know, so we are being seen and that’s a good thing. That’s a really good feeling.”

Watch the full story above.

