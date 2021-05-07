Local winery bounces back after being hit hard from pandemic

COLORADO SPRINGS — As we continue to rebound from the pandemic, one local winery is happy to have survived last year after closing its doors for 4 months.

The Vino Colorado Winery at Sweet Elephant is a family business that has been around for 9 years Colorado Springs. From wine tasting, to good food, and even coffee, customers can have it all when they dine here in Old Colorado City.

But this small business took a big hit when the pandemic hit, closings its doors for dining and only offering curbside pickup once a week. This caused the winery to go down in business by 60 percent. But still, the locals here would call in and order takeout and wine just to keep this business afloat. Their generosity is something the owners Susan and Don Quintana are incredibly thankful for.

“Well, we believe in our product, we believe in our community. We feel that you know, you’re always going to have some type of adversity but you just have to push through it,” said Susan Quintana Owner Vino Colorado Winery at The Sweet Elephant.

“Well, the passion is just working with the people, meeting people from all walks of life, local people that have a story you can listen to and supplying people in Colorado with local Colorado products,” said Susan.

All of the wines at Vino Colorado Winery are made locally from local products by the owners. Susan and Don also believe in making their food locally and they only purchase their coffee and products from local businesses.

Something I found interesting about this winery is they take full credit for their food and wine, but when it comes to their coffee or breads from local bakeries, they like to keep the labels on these products to help support other local businesses. While the pandemic was hard, this past month, this winery has seen an increase in sales by 30%. Susan says she’s hopeful that business can return to what it was before the pandemic shifted her whole life.

