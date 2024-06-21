Local Volunteers Support a Veteran in Need

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, CO — Christoper Brown was honorably discharged from the Army in 2008. Since then, he has been the primary caretaker for his wife, Sara. Her health makes it difficult to get around her own home without a wheelchair.

Christopher says he is grateful for the help.

“This is a blessing, like I can’t believe this is happening because it’s going to save me so much work in the future. And like she said giving me more time with them and more time to care for her instead of worrying about getting stuff done and fixing things.”

The volunteers added a new fence, replaced the floors and installed a stair glide that is accessible to wheelchairs during the one day project.

Christopher says that it is important for Veterans to know that help is out there if they need it.

“I know there’s a lot of veterans out there who need help and they have no idea how to get it. So it’s pretty incredible what they’re doing,” he said.

To learn more, watch the video above. To learn more about Rebuilding Together, visit: https://rebuildingtogether.org/veterans-at-home

If you are a veteran who needs help or struggling, reach out to The Veteran Crisis Line. The service is available 24/7 via the toll-free hotline number 988.

