Devastating Israel attacks hitting closer to home for people in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The devastating attacks on Israel are hitting closer to home for many in Colorado Springs. Israel is one of the United States’ closest allies, and they're already building up their troops there, but there's also the potential impact on our nation's military.

The news right now is hard for many people to watch and consume. That includes those with personal ties to Israel and the military there, but also local veterans watching the conflict overseas.

Kobi Chumas lives in Colorado Springs, but was born and raised in Israel.

“We’re living in a country that is under attack all the time since it was established in 1948. It’s part of our life,” said Chumas.

It’s a life that eventually led to him to serving in the military in Israel for seven years.

“It’s part of your life, part of who you are, of your own identity but it's never easy. It's never an easy situation,” said Chumas.

Chumash's family in Israel is okay, but he said his niece is a reservist in the Israeli military and has been called up to active duty. He added, what's happening in his homeland is shocking even after living through several attacks himself.

“What happened today or the last three days is something that we have never experienced,” said Chumas. “I have never experienced something like that, and we did experience terrorist attacks in the past.”

The U.S. has begun sending aid and military equipment overseas. For local veterans who've seen combat before, this can be triggering.

“When they see suffering of other nations, it sometimes triggers thoughts from the past, maybe the loss of a good friend, or some stress that it felt in combat situations,” said Bob McLaughlin, the executive director at Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center in Colorado Springs.

McLaughlin said it's hard for many to watch the news on the attacks.

“Anytime there is human suffering, it hurts to see those images on TV where you know myself and many others dedicated their lives to preventing those things,” said McLaughlin.

McLaughlin added no matter what, the U.S. will move forward appropriately.

“I know that that great men and women over armed forces are ready, and well-trained to execute wherever they may be needed,” said McLaughlin.

Today, the leaders of the United States, France, Germany and Italy expressed their support to the state of Israel, saying they will support any efforts for Israel to defend itself and come to a peaceful resolution.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.