Local veterans receive refurbished vehicles

USAA celebrated 100 years of serving military veterans by gifting 100 vehicles to military families in need. Ten veterans from across colorado received refurbished vehicles provided by the national auto body council.

The need for transportation is crucial to the veteran community for work and basic family living. Recipients were nominated by nonprofit organizations to receive a Recycled Ride®.

With the partnership of the National Auto Body Council (NABC), a non-profit committed to serving their communities, and many in the collision repair industry, vehicles are repaired and donated to those identified as in need of reliable transportation.

Jerry Devaul is one of the recipients and a double amputee, he says having the ability of transportation gives them an opportunity to overcome the challenges of their disabilities.

"This gives them a way to get away from that and be free,' said Devaul, 'It gives them some type of freedom, which they may not have had before so it's huge."

Some of the vehicles included a Mazda CX5, a Hyundai Elantra, and a Ford Ranger XL.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.