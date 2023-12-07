Local veterans gather to honor each other 82 years after Pearl Harbor

COLORADO SPRINGS — Thursday marks 82 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor and the United States' entry into World War II.

Wednesday, local veterans met at the Black-eyed Pea restaurant in Colorado Springs to support the World War II veterans and let them know that their service was not forgotten.

At the breakfast, the veterans who served in World War II were given the chance to talk about their experiences during their time in the armed forces and share memories both good and bad.

One veteran says that he enjoys the camaraderie he gets from the meet-ups, and it helps him stay connected with his fellow veterans.

"I enjoy it," said Bill Vanaman, a World War II and Korean War veteran. "I enjoy just seeing the friends here, and seeing who's around and knowing where they're at. I enjoy coming down here and seeing the fellas. I don't know how to explain it."

Vanaman served ten years with the U.S. Army. Along with serving in World War II, he also served in the Korean War as an army firefighter.

The group meets every Wednesday at the restaurant, and they have more than 100 members.

