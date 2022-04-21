Watch
Local veterans depart for the Honor Flight of Southern Colorado

Posted at 7:37 AM, Apr 21, 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS — Today is a big day for some veterans living in southern Colorado.

Honor Flight of Southern Colorado, a group that works to serve our veterans is taking a group of veterans to Washington D.C. to visit memorials while being honored.

As a military community, we cannot thank and honor our veterans enough for their service and today is an exciting day for those veterans who have waited several years for this trip.

This year’s group will take 27 veterans. Of the group, one member is a World War II veteran, some are veterans of the Korea War and the majority of the group served in the Vietnam War.

Over the years honor flight of southern Colorado has flown over 300 veterans from six services on this trip of a lifetime.

In addition to the memorial in D.C., they visit the Arlington National Cemetery, including the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

