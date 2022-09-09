Local vaccine sites around the state

Get protected in time for the fall and winter by signing up for your omicron vaccine appointment today. Walk-ups are also accepted while supplies last.
Anyone aged 12 and older who has completed a primary vaccine series can get an omicron dose including people who have received any number of booster doses. The Colorado Department of Health & Environment is recommending getting your omicron dose at least two months after you finished your primary series or received your most recent booster dose.
People 18 and older can get either a Pfizer or Moderna dose regardless of previous vaccine types but people 12-17 can only get the Pfizer dose.
So far this year, El Paso County has seen a total of 160,942 cases with over 6,008 hospitalizations. Of those hospitalizations, 1,173 people have died from COVID-19 according to El Paso County Public Health data.
In Pueblo, there have been 17.6% of deaths for those from ages 20-39 since January 8th, 2020 according to County Pueblo data.
Overall, there have been 13,192 deaths and over 68,228 hospitalizations in Colorado according to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment.
Coloradans can get updated vaccines that target the omicron variant of COVID-19 at the following vaccine sites.
Citadel Mall - Colorado Springs
680 Citadel Dr E, Colorado Springs, CO 80909
Days of operation: Monday through Saturday
Hours of operation: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Sign up for an appointment
Pueblo Mall - Pueblo
3201 Dillon Drive, Pueblo, CO 81008
Days of operation: Monday - Saturday
Hours of operation: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Sign up for an appointment
Ball Arena - Denver
1000 Chopper Cir Denver, CO 80204
Days of operation: 7 days a week
Hours of operation: Variable
Sign up for an appointment
Mesa County Community Services Building
510 29 1/2 Road, Grand Junction, CO 81504
Days of operation: Wednesday through Friday
Hours of operation: Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Friday, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Sign up for an appointment
Front Range Community College
4616 S. Shields Street Fort Collins, CO 80526
Days of operation: Tuesday - Saturday
Hours of operation: Tuesday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Saturday 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Sign up for an appointment
La Plata County Fairgrounds - Opening September 12
2500 Main Ave. Durango, CO
Days of operation: Monday - Saturday
Hours of operation: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Sign up for an appointment
Summit County Public Health - Opening September 13
360 Peak One Dr Frisco, CO 80443
Days of operation: Tuesday - Saturday
Hours of operation: Tuesday 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.; Wednesday - Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Sign up for an appointment
Dick's Sporting Goods Park - Opening September 15
6000 Victory Way, Commerce City, CO 80022
Days of operation: Monday - Saturday
Hours of operation: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Sign up for an appointment
_____
