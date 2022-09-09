Local vaccine sites around the state

Get protected in time for the fall and winter by signing up for your omicron vaccine appointment today. Walk-ups are also accepted while supplies last.

Anyone aged 12 and older who has completed a primary vaccine series can get an omicron dose including people who have received any number of booster doses. The Colorado Department of Health & Environment is recommending getting your omicron dose at least two months after you finished your primary series or received your most recent booster dose.

People 18 and older can get either a Pfizer or Moderna dose regardless of previous vaccine types but people 12-17 can only get the Pfizer dose.

So far this year, El Paso County has seen a total of 160,942 cases with over 6,008 hospitalizations. Of those hospitalizations, 1,173 people have died from COVID-19 according to El Paso County Public Health data.

El Paso County Public Health El Paso County Public Health chart shows cases, hospitalizations, and deaths

In Pueblo, there have been 17.6% of deaths for those from ages 20-39 since January 8th, 2020 according to County Pueblo data.

Overall, there have been 13,192 deaths and over 68,228 hospitalizations in Colorado according to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment.

Coloradans can get updated vaccines that target the omicron variant of COVID-19 at the following vaccine sites.

Citadel Mall - Colorado Springs

680 Citadel Dr E, Colorado Springs, CO 80909

Days of operation: Monday through Saturday

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sign up for an appointment

Pueblo Mall - Pueblo

3201 Dillon Drive, Pueblo, CO 81008

Days of operation: Monday - Saturday

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sign up for an appointment

Ball Arena - Denver

1000 Chopper Cir Denver, CO 80204

Days of operation: 7 days a week

Hours of operation: Variable

Sign up for an appointment

Mesa County Community Services Building

510 29 1/2 Road, Grand Junction, CO 81504

Days of operation: Wednesday through Friday

Hours of operation: Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Friday, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Sign up for an appointment

Front Range Community College

4616 S. Shields Street Fort Collins, CO 80526

Days of operation: Tuesday - Saturday

Hours of operation: Tuesday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Sign up for an appointment

La Plata County Fairgrounds - Opening September 12

2500 Main Ave. Durango, CO

Days of operation: Monday - Saturday

Hours of operation: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Sign up for an appointment

Summit County Public Health - Opening September 13

360 Peak One Dr Frisco, CO 80443

Days of operation: Tuesday - Saturday

Hours of operation: Tuesday 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.; Wednesday - Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sign up for an appointment

Dick's Sporting Goods Park - Opening September 15

6000 Victory Way, Commerce City, CO 80022

Days of operation: Monday - Saturday

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sign up for an appointment

_____

