Local United Way receiving nearly $400k to fight homelessness

PUEBLO — The United Way of Pueblo is set to receive close to $400,000 from the federal government to help fight homelessness and hunger in the area.

"It is huge, we know it is going to make a difference in the lives of so many and so we are excited that organizations can apply for this funding to help folks in need," said United Way Pueblo President Shanna Farmer.

Any 501©3 nonprofit, faith-based or local government agency that provides ongoing food and/or shelter services may apply.

Agencies may receive funds to provide food, shelter and supportive services, including, but not limited to:

Food services, such as congregate meals or groceries;

Lodging in a mass shelter, or in a hotel/motel or other off-site shelter facility limited to 30-days assistance per individual or household;

Up to 90 days (3 months) rent or mortgage assistance to prevent eviction or foreclosure;

Up to 90 days (3 months) of utility assistance for gas, electric and water service;

Supplies, including but not limited to cleaning supplies, and small equipment essential to feed or shelter people, not exceeding $300 per item

The deadline for applications is Saturday, February 26 by 11:59pm.

