Local Turkish family gathers to collection donations for those impacted by earthquake

Posted at 4:50 AM, Feb 09, 2023
COLORADO SPRINGS — 6,292 miles. That is how far Turkey is from Colorado Springs. But for one family I spoke with, the tragedy hits close to home.

“They are the warming, most wonderful people you’ll ever meet,” said Laura Karan.

Laura has grown incredibly close to her Turkish family after more than 20 years with her husband Kakan, who grew up in the area now ravaged by the earthquake.

“I got some messages from them, and it is devastating,” said Kakan. “Trying to survive. That is pretty much all they said.”

The family and loved ones are still sifting through the aftermath.

“Everyone over there is scrambling to help however they can,” said Laura.

Including the Karans, who have started collecting donations through the Turkish American Cultural Society of Colorado. They're in need of major items like winter gear, tents, sleeping bags, diapers and flashlights.

“It’s nonstop. We are very thankful,” said Kakan.

The community is already showing up from thousands of miles away.

Here are some of the items they still need:

  • Winter clothes
  • Tents
  • Sleeping bags
  • Flashlights
  • Canned food
  • Diapers
  • Hygiene products

You can drop off the items at either location:

  • 877 Altamont Ridge Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80921
  • 312 West Cheyenne Rd., Colorado Springs, CO 80906

