Local therapist talks about identifying trauma caused from COVID

COLORADO SPRINGS — The pandemic is not over yet, and it already has taken so much from so many. From time, to jobs, and loved ones; There's no denying the huge impact COVID has had on our lives, but experts say we can heal from the impact.

Anthony Daemke is a licensed marriage and family therapist with Diversus Health, a mental health provider in Southern Colorado. Daemke says he's come across so many people who are apprehensive about returning to a "new normal". He says the families he treats are struggling with balancing family and work life.

"If you are having trouble sleeping, your eating habits have changed, you find yourself isolated more, those are signs that some trauma is happening," Daemke explained.

During the pandemic people were exposed to stress, and could more likely develop a mental health issue. A shared terrible event can leave people feeling powerless. Daemke says don't ignore that, but instead address it.

"I ask people to keep a journal. Today was a good day because of this or today was a bad day because of that, and overtime we've collected data that yields trends," he explained.

Trauma is also something that overwhelms our ability to cope. Exercising and doing activities you enjoy to decrease stress can also be an outlet. Reach out for help if you or someone you know is in crisis. For more information, click here.