Local Teen Makes History on Pikes Peak

COLORADO SPRING — Reed Small is a nineteen-year-old with Spina bifida, but he isn’t letting that hold him back. This weekend, he and over 40 volunteers helped him achieve his fourteen-thousand-foot goal.

He shares his emotions with me ahead of his journey.

“Disbelief, I’ve never been helped this much before,” he said.

After successfully reaching the summit, Reed had a message to those who doubt the capabilities of those who are wheelchair-bound.

“They can make it, just not in the way that other people are able to.”

The Lockwood Foundation is a community organization that creates opportunities for those with limited mobility and access to trails with local community members.

Today… it helped Reed to experience his best adventure yet.

He completed his first journey today. But for Reed, this is just the beginning, as he and his family are hopeful he can reach the peaks of more mountains.

Watch his full journey above.

