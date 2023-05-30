Local swim instructor offers tips on swim safety

COLORADO SPRINGS — Warmer weather is here and with that comes time spent in the pool. But did you know that drowning is the most common cause of death for children ages 1-4?

That’s according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. I spoke with Lauri Armstrong from Little Fins Swim School in Colorado Springs. She says it seems simple but make sure you follow these important steps to keep your child safe.

1.) Have someone in charge to watch those who are swimming.

2.) If someone falls off a boat, stop the boat.

3.) Make sure your child knows what to do if they end up in the water alone.

4.) Always wear a “Coast Guard approved” life jacket.

“There are lots of things on the market now that go around kids’ necks or push their heads into the water. You want to avoid buying things like that. I know they seem fun, or we see them all over TikTok, but they are very, very dangerous. So, make sure you are buying a Coast Guard approved device,” said Armstrong.

“Drowning can happen in as little as 20 seconds, so you have to be very quick. It’s also not like you see in the movies. It’s not loud and crashing and thrashing, it’s usually silent so always have a water watcher.”

Lauri tells me if you can get your child into swim lessons, it is a good idea. It’s also a good idea for adults who do not know how to swim to take a lesson. This can be lifesaving.

____

