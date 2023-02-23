Local student's efforts land her ambassador position following a persuasive letter to reduce plastic waste

CASCADE, CO — A ten-year-old at Ute Pass Elementary received much-deserved recognition earlier this week following a school assignment.

Claire who is a fourth grader at Ute Pass Elementary in Cascade, CO was tasked with writing a persuasive letter to reduce plastic waste in the world.

Claire decided to write her letter to the company Stasher. Stasher is a company focusing on reducing and eliminating single-use plastics around the world through the design of functional reusable products.

Clair wrote the letter calling on the company to look into making a reusable trash bag, to help reduce plastic waste around the world.

The one thing Claire was not expecting was to get a response. Stasher CEO Kat Nouri wrote Claire back. In the letter as the school district reported, Nouri wrote back to Claire about the challenges and costs associated with creating reusable trash bags, stating the likely hood of use would be little.

However, the company was impressed by Claire's initiative, so they offered for her to be a Stasher Ambassador. Along with this, the company sent Clair and the students of Ute Pass Elementary 200 reusable sandwich bags in an effort to reduce plastic bag waste during snack and lunch times.

“We’re super proud of Claire and the whole fourth-grade class and their efforts to reduce waste in our environment,” said Jackie Powell, Principal at UPES. “She may be little, but these dreams are big and make a huge difference.”

And what did Claire learn?

“You don’t have to be an adult to make a big difference,” said Claire.

____

