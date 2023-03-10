Local students and teachers shave their heads to raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Lucious locks will be falling across Academy District 20 today as Rampart High School kicks off its 16th Annual Bald for Bucks, fundraiser.

Beginning Friday at 11:00 A.M. inside the Rampart High School Gym dozens of students, teachers, and community members will be shaving their heads to raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS) from across Academy District 20.

News5's Brie Groves will be there with students, teachers, and staff covering the event live and on social media capturing the laughs, fun, and best moments from the event.

Over the past 15 years, Rampart High School has raised $586,798.88 for LLS, and this year the school hopes to push that number to over $600,000.

The event began when former Rampart High School Teacher Ms. Sanford was diagnosed with cancer. Following the diagnosis, the student body of Rampart High raised $6,000 for her and many shaved their heads in support.

Years later after Ms.Sanford's passing RHS students decided to keep the tradition alive raising money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Rampart High School will begin the event by recognizing hero child Keenan Rodriguez. Keenan was diagnosed with leukemia in June 2020 and entered remission in September 2022.

