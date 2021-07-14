Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Local store is repurposing outdoor gear and donating the profits

items.[0].videoTitle
One local store is working to repurpose gear all while serving our community.
Posted at 9:37 PM, Jul 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-13 23:37:20-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — A local store is working to repurpose outdoor gear while serving our community.

"We offer consignment to the community. So if you want to bring in something to sell, we'll sell it for you but our requirements are kind of high-end. Technical pieces. Not cheaper, lower-end things that typically aren't made as well and won't last near as long," Ryan Gentges said.

Mountain Equipment Recyclers donates 100 percent of its profits to charitable causes. Since the store opened in 2010, they've donated more than $400,000 to charities.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Nominate an amazing person in our community