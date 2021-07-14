Local store is repurposing outdoor gear and donating the profits

COLORADO SPRINGS — A local store is working to repurpose outdoor gear while serving our community.

"We offer consignment to the community. So if you want to bring in something to sell, we'll sell it for you but our requirements are kind of high-end. Technical pieces. Not cheaper, lower-end things that typically aren't made as well and won't last near as long," Ryan Gentges said.

Mountain Equipment Recyclers donates 100 percent of its profits to charitable causes. Since the store opened in 2010, they've donated more than $400,000 to charities.