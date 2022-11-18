Local Starbucks Union Employees join others around the nation and strike on Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Over a hundred Starbucks locations around the nation went on strike Thursday, including store employees of a store in Colorado Springs.

Members of the Starbucks Workers United protested outside the coffee shop on Centennial Boulevard. They're striking due to the company's refusal to bargain for better wages and benefits.

News5 spoke with one of the protestors about what they ultimately wanted from the company.

"We are really just trying to get Starbucks to come to the bargaining table to give us all those benefits and take us seriously because our health and safety really are important and our cost of living needs to be compensated. The work we do needs to be compensated for" says Union Organizer Nick Magdalemo.

The employees at the centennial location are the only unionized group in Colorado Springs for Starbucks. The strike began at 5 am Thursday morning and the protestors say they'll be out there until 7 pm Thursday.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.