Local sports store sees boom in business selling Denver Nuggets merchandise

COLORADO SPRINGS — As the nuggets inch closer to making franchise history, local businesses selling nuggets merchandise are seeing a boom in business.

Nuggets gear is flying off the shelves The Game Over sports store at the Chapel Hills Mall in Colorado Springs. Even throughout the day Monday, the store saw a steady flow of customers looking to rep the nuggets in some new gear, and the closer it gets to game time, the busier it is gets.

Kathy Endicott is the regional manager and she said this year, they've seen a 200% increase in sales for Nuggets merchandise, from jerseys, t-shirts and sweatshirts, to kids merchandise, hats, and pins.

“We’ve had a lot of influx of new people, a lot of people who are excited about the nuggets, the environment, the ambiance, it's all there,” said Endicott.

The store also has a lot of Nuggets gear in stock, because the owners believed Denver was going to make it far this season.

“We planned ahead we knew the nuggets were gonna be good this year. So we took the steps that it makes sure we were preparing,” said Endicott.

Endicott said one of their most popular items has been the finals hat that players wear after the game. Nikola Yokic and Jamal Murray jerseys have also been popular items.

“It’s been crazy and we can't really keep up with the demand. People are crawling out the woodwork literally for that stuff, and I think once the championship is solidified, the demand is gonna be even greater than ever.”

Customers like Daniel Banks were also shopping for some last minute gear on Monday.

“Shopping for some nuggets gear, getting ready for the game tonight and hope for the best, see if we can take it home,” said Matt Martinez, who was searching for a Jamal Murray jersey.

Daniel Banks, another big nuggets fan was doing some shopping at the store too.

“I’ve seen that they have shirts and hats and sponsoring the finals. I can tell the whole state is up and excited. It's the first time in the finals ya know, so going all out for it,” said Banks.

If the nuggets win Monday night, many stores including Game Over will try to open early Tuesday morning to begin selling championship merchandise. Game Over hopes to open an hour early at 10 a.m. Endicott said Game Over will have limited quantities of a few hundred shirts, sweatshirts and hats to sell.

Big time fans are also expected to return to get their championship gear.

“I’ll be back to pick up some stuff absolutely,” said Martinez. “Gotta have some stuff to remind myself of the experience. Absolutely,” said Martinez.

“This is a big moment in nuggets history. You gotta get something to commemorate it,” said Banks.

As merchandise is being sold at retail price, re-sellers are putting a large price tag on some of that gear. Hats sold at Game Over for about $40, are already being resold for about 130 dollars.

