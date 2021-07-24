Local school's mission to helps its students, bridge that gap between students and teachers

COLORADO SPRINGS — High school can be a difficult time for a lot of students.

Luis Alatorre had trouble finding his place when he was a student in high school.

"I was antisocial. I didn't want to be my own person. I was scared to be me," said Alatoree.

"That's how the world is, be to yourself," said Alatoree.

Alatorre transferred to Pikes Peak Academy his sophomore year.

Unlike a traditional high school, Pikes Peak Academy individualizes its curriculum.

"A lot of students come from hard places. Whether that be traumatic experiences in early childhood or things that have happened recently that caused them not to do well," said Kristin Becker, Pikes Peak Academy.

Each student has a mentor they can look up to.

"The students learn that there are people in the community that care about them. It's mutual. Our students have something to give to those people, and those adults also have something to give," said Kristin Becker, Pikes Peak Academy.

"It's definitely somewhere to be if you are lost," said Alatorre.

PPA's graduating class can range anywhere from 5-20 students per year.

Its focus? The students.

"It's personal. Teachers are here for you," said Alatorre.

Upon graduation, PPA offers a transition scholarship program where students can receive funds to help them as they grow into independent adults.

For more information on Pikes Peak Academy click here.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App

Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter