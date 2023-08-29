Local school wins one award and became a finalist for another award, for supporting teacher during deployment

FORT CARSON — Patriot Elementary School has won the Colorado Pro Patria Award and became a finalist for the 2023 Secretary of Defense Freedom Award for supporting teacher Kiani Stutz during her 2021-2022 deployment.

The 2023 Secretary of Defense Freedom Award was created to publicly recognize employers that go above and beyond to support their Guard and Reserve employees.

In order to win, the finalist has to go through a review and assessment from the Colorado Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) Committee, and be chosen for the award.

It is the highest in a series of employer recognition awards given by the Department of Defense.

Stutz nominated the school and they were picked to be one of 30 finalists, but ultimately they weren't selected to win the award.

In the past, there have been whole school districts that were nominated for a Secretary of Defense Award; however, this is the first time that an individual school has made it as a finalist.

The Colorado ESGR Committee presented Patriot Elementary with the Colorado Pro Patria Award at the Annual Employer Awards Ceremony on Saturday, July 22.

The Pro Patria Award is the highest award that can be given out by a State Commmitee.

Only three employers are selected to win this annual award.

