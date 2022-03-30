Local school districts preparing for universal free meal program to end

COLORADO SPRINGS — A federal program that helped expand access to school meals will expire this summer.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, districts have been able to provide free breakfast and lunch to all K-12 kids but the federal universal free meal program is set to end June 30th.

The federal program was left out of the bipartisan omnibus package approved by Congress.

"We stepped up the second meal lunch program. We did some research, and students going through the lunch line were saying they're still hungry," said Shelley Becker, Assistant Superintendent and Chief Financial Officer for Harrison School District 2.

The pandemic creating a bigger need, but Becker says the federal program helped keep kids fed.

"It has allowed for us if we've had to do some one time spending, additional food staples and commodities, we've been able to do that," said Becker.

Now that it's ending, there may be some meal changes.

"Maybe there are expensive menu items that we might not be able to serve or do, and maybe have take some of those off the menu," said Becker.

They won't be the only district making tweaks to their menu.

"Without the funding, we have to look at food alternatives. Food quality could go down, staff could go down," said Kent Wehri, Food and Nutrition Director for District 11.

He says those extra funds have been vital to the nutrition program.

"That funding has allowed us the flexibility to purchase foods when we don't have through the food supply system and has allowed us to keep our staff employed," said Wehri.

While the federal program is ending.

"We are still fighting for this funding, for this community, and to keep kids fed," said Wehri.

During the pandemic, families didn't have to fill out the free and reduced form, but they'll need to since the federal program is ending. Here are links to District 2 and District 11.

