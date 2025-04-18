Local running club receives award from the city for dedication to the community

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Thursday, a local running club was awarded the Spirit of the Springs 2025 Keep It Clean COS Award by Mayor Yemi Mobolade.

The Pikes Peak Roadrunners have been a part of trail cleanups since 1998, "to steward our public lands."

“The work of the Pikes Peak Roadrunners in keeping our trails and public spaces clean is nothing short of inspiring."



“It’s a shining example of what community-driven action looks like. To the entire PPRR community, thank you. Thank you for your service, for your leadership, and for setting a standard for all of us to live up to." Mayor Yemi Mobolade

According to the city, the club logged "686 volunteer hours, engaged 98 unique volunteers, and filled 512 bags of trash" through their First Saturday cleanups every month.

Pikes Peak Roadrunners/City of Colorado Springs

Established in 2022, the Keep It Clean COS Award aims to recognize local groups and members of the community who volunteer their time to cleaning up the community.

If you'd like to volunteer some time to cleaning up the city, the next opportunity is scheduled for Friday, May 2, and Saturday, May 3, for the Fountain Creek Watershed District’s Great American Cleanup and COSILoveYou’s City Serve Day.

You can register to help at either event here.





