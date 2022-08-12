Watch Now
Local restaurants to honor Andrew Peery through donations

El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Peery was killed in the line of duty on August 8, 2022.
Posted at 3:02 PM, Aug 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-12 17:02:19-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Two Colorado Springs restaurants are honoring fallen Deputy Andrew Peery by donating to the Hugh A. Martin Memorial Scholarship Fund.

This Tuesday, August 16, Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 locations in Colorado Springs and Monument Colorado have pledged a portion of the day's sales to the memorial fund.

The participating four locations are listed below:

Texas Roadhouse
3120 N. Powers Blvd.
Colorado Springs, CO 80922

Texas Roadhouse
595 S. 8th Street
Colorado Springs, CO 80905

Texas Roadhouse
16196 Jackson Creek Pkwy
Monument, CO 80132

Bubba's 33
5807 Constitution Ave.
Colorado Springs, CO 80915

The restaurants are inviting the community to dine in and honor the fallen deputy who was killed in the line of duty on August 7.
