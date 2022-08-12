Local restaurants to honor Andrew Peery through donations

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Two Colorado Springs restaurants are honoring fallen Deputy Andrew Peery by donating to the Hugh A. Martin Memorial Scholarship Fund.

This Tuesday, August 16, Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 locations in Colorado Springs and Monument Colorado have pledged a portion of the day's sales to the memorial fund.

The participating four locations are listed below:

Texas Roadhouse

3120 N. Powers Blvd.

Colorado Springs, CO 80922

Texas Roadhouse

595 S. 8th Street

Colorado Springs, CO 80905

Texas Roadhouse

16196 Jackson Creek Pkwy

Monument, CO 80132

Bubba's 33

5807 Constitution Ave.

Colorado Springs, CO 80915

The restaurants are inviting the community to dine in and honor the fallen deputy who was killed in the line of duty on August 7.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.