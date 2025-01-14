Local restaurants feeling the effect of increase in egg prices

COLORADO SPRINGS — We've seen an increase in the price of eggs over the past several weeks, and local restaurants are feeling the effect.

Doug's Breakfast Lunch in Colorado Springs says that because the cost of getting eggs has increased, they've been forced to increase menu prices.

Owner Robert Farley says in the ten years they've been open, they have only raised their prices twice, and both times have been because of higher egg prices.

Farley says that his suppliers often have to fulfill orders to large chains first before he can get eggs, and lately, they haven't had enough to give him.

This shortage is forcing him to go to local grocery stores and farms to get enough eggs for his restaurant.

"This seems to be a cycle that happens every three years or so, and... when we're starting to recover from it, bam, it hits us again, so... it's hard for us to... ever feel comfortable," said Farley.

He says while Colorado's new cage free eggs law has had some impact, the bigger issue is continuing bird flu outbreaks.

Farley says he's grateful to his customers and while they might not be happy about prices going up, they continue to come in and support the restaurant.

