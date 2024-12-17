Local restaurant helping those who may be struggling to get a meal this holiday season

COLORADO SPRINGS — With the cost of food on the rise, one local restaurant is helping out people who may be struggling to get a meal this holiday season.

Monument Pies and Grinders is giving customers the option to pay for someone's dinner. That way, if someone can't afford a meal, they can select from orders that have already been paid for and receive the food for free.

The restaurant says having these orders out where people can see them helps generate more donations.

"Especially with prices nowadays, it's kind of hard to get by," said Luke Knezha, Manager of Monument Pies and Grinders. "So, having options like that, making sure someone can get something to eat, it's good."

Monument Pies and Grinders has been providing this service to the community for a few years now. They say donations have been steady week to week.

___





Colorado Woman Drops It All To Attempt A Rescue Gina Hluska is the founder of Elite Equine Rescue in El Paso County, and despite getting a call for help on Thanksgiving she dropped everything to try and save the life of an animal in dire need. Colorado woman drives hundreds of miles to help starving horse

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.