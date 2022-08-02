Local resident turns 100 years old today

COLORADO SPRINGS — Maxine Kramer says that after her husband passed away in 1991, she, "...Prayed and said 'Lord, give me a few more years so I can live in peace." Today, after 31 years, she turned 100-years-old.

Kramer spent the day celebrating with many old friends and family, some that she hasn't seen in decades. They gathered in the Meadows Park Community Center where Kramer spent many years dining with other neighbors.

Brian Kates is the Parks Operation Administrator for the Meadows Park Community Center. He says that "It's people she hasn't seen for some cases in decades. In other cases COVID, and being unable to visit. So yes, some people she accustomed to seeing every day that she's lost touch with, she's reunited with today."

One of Kramer's friends, a former neighbor of hers, had only great things to say about her. Kenneth Williams said, "Oh it feels great to see her again, it really does."

"Maxine is very opinionated, she's very independent, very reliable. Just a great person to know, great person to be around, great neighbor," he continued.

When Kates asked Kramer the secret to her long life, she told him, "Really just living each day to its fullest, feeling a sense of purpose and a sense of service to people that she knows and strangers that she feels is part of her community."

"I've always lived a decent life, all my life," says Kramer.

