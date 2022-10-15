Watch Now
Local rabbi speaks on the significance of Sukkot

Sukkot started last Sunday and runs until this Sunday night
Rabbi Moshe Liberow of the Chabad Lubavitch in Colorado Springs, speaks about the significance of the Jewish festival, Sukkot.
Posted at 6:20 PM, Oct 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-14 20:20:11-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — This week is the Jewish festival of Sukkot.

It started last Sunday and runs until this Sunday night.

During Sukkot, Jews build huts made out of straw in honor of the structures that the Israelites lived in when they escaped from Egypt.

Rabbi Moshe Librow of the Chabad Lubavitch in Colorado Springs spoke about the significance of this festival.

Sukkot runs until this Sunday night.

The next major Jewish festival, Passover, is the second week in April.

