Local rabbi speaks on the significance of Sukkot

COLORADO SPRINGS — This week is the Jewish festival of Sukkot.

It started last Sunday and runs until this Sunday night.

During Sukkot, Jews build huts made out of straw in honor of the structures that the Israelites lived in when they escaped from Egypt.

Rabbi Moshe Librow of the Chabad Lubavitch in Colorado Springs spoke about the significance of this festival.

The next major Jewish festival, Passover, is the second week in April.

