Local Post Office letter carrier honored with hero award

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Post Office is going to honor a local Colorado Springs letter carrier Kimberly "Smitty" Smith for his heroic deeds in saving a young girl in June.

The Postal Service will be presenting Smith with the Postmaster General Hero award, this is an award given out by the postal service in recognizing postal heroes for heroic acts.

From reuniting lost children with their parents, providing life-saving medical care, extinguishing fires, alerting customers to hazards, assisting at traffic accidents, and contacting authorities if they believe the customer is being targeted by scammers.

Smiths' heroic action took place when he was on route to deliver mail at the Ridgeview Place Apartments in northern Colorado Springs.

While delivering, the leasing office manager came running to Smith requesting if he knew CPR. Smith said yes and the leasing manager proceeded to lead him to a young girl lying face down next to the pool.

Smith went right into action reaching the girl and immediately turning her on her side and began to clear her stomach and lungs of water. Smith proceeded to begin CPR on the young girl and made sure that 911 had been called.

When Smith began administering CPR there were no outside signs of life, however, as the sirens were approaching the young girl finally began to cough out water and begin breathing.

Paramedics arrived and provided additional medical care, it was Smith's quick reaction and lack of hesitation while on the job that led to the heroic saving of the young girl.

Kimberly Smith will be presented this reward Thursday, August 18th at the Templeton Gap Post Office here in Colorado Springs. The award will be presented to him by the Colorado Springs Postmaster Steve Begay.

