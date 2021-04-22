Watch
Local organizers in need of volunteers for the Great American Cleanup

Posted at 9:59 PM, Apr 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 00:01:24-04

EL PASO COUNTY — The Great American Cleanup is happening all across the county and coming back to southern Colorado this Saturday.

Local organizers have outlined plans for this year's cleanup events and right now they need volunteers at 18 different locations throughout the Pikes Peak region.

"It is important for us to create and preserve and maintain a beautiful community. We enjoy our communities better when our communities are clean and our tourist industry benefits from that very extensively as well," El Paso County Commissioner Stan Vaderwerf said.

Site coordinators will host volunteer check-in sites beginning at 9 a.m. at all locations Saturday.

Bags and safety vests will be provided. Volunteers should bring their own gloves, sunscreen and refillable water bottles.

Kids under 16 must be supervised by an adult.

For more information and to sign up to volunteer, visit http://www.gacppp.com/

