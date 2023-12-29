Local organizations team up to help families in need Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Families in need were invited to a free movie and lunch Thursday at the Roadhouse Cinema in Colorado Springs.

The Kiwanis Club of Colorado Springs held this event for the second year in a row. This year, they teamed up with the Salvation Army Family Hope Center.

Organizers say they wanted to give kids a bit of normalcy during the holidays, and to help those kids to just be kids.

"We have invited them to a fun movie," said Cheryl Kerbs with the Colorado Springs Kiwanis Club. "Who doesn't want to go to a movie at Christmas time?"

More than 50 families, including those with small children attended the event, which was welcomed to underprivileged families.

The Salvation Army Hope Center was renovated in May, and provides shelter for families who are experiencing homelessness.

