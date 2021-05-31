Watch
Local organization connects kids with nature

Erin Chapman
Kids gather around table at Coyote Park to talk about the plan for the park
Posted at 9:15 PM, May 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-30 23:15:15-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — Concrete Couch has been around since 1990.

The organization provides kids the understanding of all that goes into any sort of project!

"I love work for the community, doing work for the community," said Madison Bennett, student.

It's an opportunity for kids to create, and help build connections within the community.

"I like interacting with the nature and installing things that won't harm it, but will help us make it better without damaging it in any way," said Carter Bennett, student.

Whether it be the mosaics, benches, sculptures, or even turning an entire park around!

"We did the playground over there and they taught me how to use tools and level things correctly. I don't think other organizations would help me do that!" said Madison Bennett.

Andrew Reed, program director, says it's the interaction he has with the teens who volunteer that surprise him most.

"You can have a very normal conversation with these kids because they are developing these skills that are at times even lacking in adults," said Reed.

Their latest project, Coyote Park, which the group purchased two years ago, is located on South Royer Street.

Reed says this location is their long term plan for office space, classes, volunteer work, and summer camps.

If you are interested in learning more about Concrete Couch click here.

