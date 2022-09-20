Local organization breaks Guinness World Record for 'Longest Hopscotch' at Chatfield State Park

LITTLETON, Colo. — When you were a kid, did you ever try skipping for 4.3 miles?

This past Sunday, Generation Wild and Great Outdoors Colorado gathered families at Chatfield State Park to break the Guinness World Record for Longest Hopscotch.

Generation Wild is an organization that has a mission of motivating children to enjoy the great outdoors, and they say it took six days to assemble the course.

Now, why would they set out on such a long mission?

"This is our largest event of the year, with our 99 Days Outdoors Campaign," said Jackie Miller, executive director of Great Outdoors Colorado. "[Generation Wild works to] develop and provide inspirational ways for kids and their families to get outside."

In the above story, you can see the long and winding course, as well as the moment the families were declared Guinness World Record holders.