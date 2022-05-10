Local organization aims to include the excluded

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado is the worst place in America for adults dealing with any mental illness, according to Mental Health America.

The community-based nonprofit ranks every state based on mental health each year. In 2021, Colorado was ranked 48 on the list, but so far in 2022 it is sitting at 51 (Washington D.C. is included on the list).

One organization in Colorado Springs is working to change this statistic by creating a space each week for people who feel exclude to be included.

The Universal Education Foundation hosts a Young Adult Peer group every Tuesday evening from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm at 301 E. Platte Avenue in downtown Colorado Springs.

Hear more about the group on News 5 at 10:00 pm.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.