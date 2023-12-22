Local nonprofit making sure no senior goes without holiday cheer

COLORADO SPRINGS — The holidays are supposed to be a happy time, but for some seniors, it can be lonely.

Whether it's because their family lives across the country or they don't have transportation, the nonprofit Silver Key says many seniors will be forced to spend the holidays alone.

"Some people, when you're not alone it can be depressing, and when you're alone, you feel terrible," said Birdgit Lange, who lives in Colorado Springs.

At the Silver Line Call Center, volunteers and employees spend their time helping answer questions and offering services for seniors. They say that around the holiday season, calls increase.

"Many of our seniors don't have the support systems that I think some of us assume they have," said Cindy Carvell with Silver Key.

Lange has seen this first hand. She had met a senior on her street who didn't have any family in Colorado, and Lange wanted to make her holiday season brighter.

"I had a good friend, she's passed, but she spent the holidays alone, she didn't have any family, so... I always invited her over," said Lange.

Staff at Silver Key told me that they help seniors through their calls of reassurance, by checking up on them, and having meaningful conversations three times a week.

"It's giving them a hug through the phone," said Carvell.

They also have 'Connection Cafes,' where seniors can get low-cost meals and socialize. Silver Key is asking volunteers in the community to talk to seniors on the phone, or just stop by their house, even if it's just to say hi.

"If we are able to get more volunteers, we can expand those services to more seniors needing help," said Carvell.

This is also something that Lange hopes that anyone looking to help, can set some time aside for.

To learn more about the nonprofit, and how to volunteer, visit the Silver Key Website.

