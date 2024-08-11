Local nonprofit hosts school supply giveaway Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS — With many kids headed back to school, comes rising concerns about being able to afford the costs of school supplies.

That's why nonprofits like Aedyn's Backpacks hosted a school supply giveaway this weekend.

This was the organization's first-ever event.

Aedyn's Backpacks, which helps victims and survivors of bullying and abuse, gave out free backpacks and supplies at their school supply giveaway.

The club also started an initiative to share letters of kindness with others in the hopes of encouraging community members to pass along the positivity.

This giveaway was a part of the 1,000 Neighberhood Gatherings initiative started by Colorado Springs Mayor Mobolade.

