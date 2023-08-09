Local non-profit hosts annual concert honoring service members

COLORADO SPRINGS — Home Front Military Network (HFMN), a local non-profit that assists service members and their families, is hosting its annual "Honoring the Brave" concert this Friday at 7 p.m. in Boot Barn Hall.

The "Honoring the Brave" benefit concert is a celebration of service members and their loved ones throughout the state of Colorado. The event is expected to draw more than 400 attendees this year.

All money made at the event will support HFMN's work to make sure that Colorado's service members and their families have access to holistic resources and personalized assistance.

This year's concert will feature The SofaKillers, who are known for playing high-energy songs from the 70s to today's hits.

A full bar, appetizers, entrees, and desserts by Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse & Tavern will all be available.

General Admission tickets are $49 and VIP seating costs $60. The concert is open to everyone 14 and up.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the concert will start at 7 p.m.

For more information, visit the HFMN website or call 719-577-7417.

____

