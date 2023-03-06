Local non-profit holding major fundraiser to keep horse therapy for veterans running

EL PASO COUNTY, CO — Recently, I had the pleasure of featuring Jennifer Wolf, a licensed psychotherapist who also runs a horse rescue operation in Black Forest, Destinacion's Therapy, and Maybell's Mission.

The nonprofit depends solely on donations and fundraisers to keep its operation going.

Wolf uses horse therapy, integrating clients with her horses to challenge them and help them deal with the mental health struggles they are facing. Many have attempted suicide or are suffering from PTSD.

She has a track record of success with the more than a thousand clients she has helped over the past three years. But she needs your help. And it is donations for the reason I am following up with this story.

On March 11th, Jennifer will be holding an auction from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., an online auction from 9 a.m. to noon. You can bid on an assortment of items or attend her ranch in person to view some of the auction items as well.

It features everything from trips to priceless art, Colorado Avalanche worn and signed jerseys, city scavenger hunts, jewelry, horse-tack exotic safaris, hotel getaways, and much more. If you show up at the ranch there will be art, pony rides, games, food, and photos as well as a meet and greet with Jennifer.

Her ranch is located at 8315 Lakeview Drive, Black Forest, Colorado, 80908.

More information is available on their website Dtmaybellsmission.org

Scan the attached QR code or access the online auction link.

The online auction link is also on Facebook, Twitter, and Tik Tok.

Also attached is the original story I did with Jennifer on the amazing work she continues to provide to our veterans and their families.

Thank you for your support.

