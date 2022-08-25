Local non-profit helps house adults with disabilities

COLORADO SPRINGS — Cheyenne Village is a non-profit organization that has been operating in Colorado Springs for over 50 years. In all of their time here, they have never struggled with employment issues like they are now.

Cheyenne Village specializes in helping adults with disabilities find housing. Whether that is through rent assistance in an apartment or through assisted living in one of their seven homes, the organization aims to help those with disabilities.

The CEO of Cheyenne Village, Tim Cunningham, says that people with disabilities often struggle with finding housing.

"Prices of apartments in Colorado Springs and other homes have skyrocketed to the point where even with HUD vouchers or City Vouchers or Section 8 vouchers, or whatever, they're not keeping up with inflation, the cost," he says.

Prices of housing and renting have both increased in Colorado Springs, according to a study from the University of Denver and from the El Paso County Assessors.

Mitch Routon is a local advocate for those with disabilities. When he was 10 days old, he suffered a stroke. Routon has lived in Colorado Springs and Manitou Springs for the majority of his life.

He enjoys the independence that getting rent assistance from Cheyenne Village helps with. Routon self describes as mostly independent, but Cheyenne Village helps him with finances.

They've really helped me out," says Routon.

Routon regularly travels to Washington D.C. to advocate and lobby for those with disabilities. He says his biggest effort is keeping social security alive and well.

If you're interested in applying for a job at Cheyenne Village, you can visit their website.

