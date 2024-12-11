Local non-profit Foster Grandparents gives seniors the chance to engage with students

COLORADO — For those who have a passion for family, the non-profit Foster Grandparents program in Colorado gives seniors the chance to engage with students and have an impact on their education.

The program is part of Volunteers of America. Seniors get to go into elementary school classrooms and help teachers with students. They help teach skills like math and reading.

The program helps seniors by getting them out of the house and making them feel like they are a part of the community.

"Our seniors love working with children, so this gives them the perfect time," ssid Sean Fujimoto, Program Manager of Foster Grandparents. "They help out in the classrooms, kind of like an aide. They'll help with reading, math or early childhood sites so its a great opportunity for them."

Donations to the program help the Foster Grandparents with things such as gas money and a small stipend to pay for expenses. For more information on how to donate, click here.

