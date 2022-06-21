Local non-profit expanding south to help more seniors

COLORADO SPRINGS — One local non-profit organization is expanding to help more senior citizens in the Pikes Peak Region.

Silver Key Senior Services has provided a wide array of services to seniors for the last 50 years. Now, they've merged with another non-profit, Tri-Lakes Senior Alliance to create a one-stop-shop for them.

"It is critically important, especially here in Colorado Springs, to have services for seniors," said Roxanne Eflin.

She is not only a senior, but a caregiver.

"My 90-year-old mother lives with us. She has accessed Silver Key's services for a very long time, and it is a complete godsend to us," said Eflin.

Which has given her much needed peace of mind.

"We have Silver Keys Silver Line number on our refrigerator. We know that one phone call can get us to everything that we need. If they don't have the services, they have the connections to others that do," said Eflin.

The organizations new merger will now help even more families.

"They're going to enhance everything that we currently do with meals, rides, and health and wellness, affordable senior housing. We're going to add some of the things they do like the activities," said Derek Wilson, Chief Strategy Officer, Silver Key Senior Services.

Silver Key at Tri-Lakes will continue to operate in Monument, but eventually will move to a new building.

"The parking lot is actually paved versus at the modular location which is dirt and mud," said Wilson. "They don't have to have a ramp to get in, it is a single story so it's closer to the ground and easier for older adults."

For information on Silver Key, and the new location, visit their website.