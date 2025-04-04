Local museums could lose project funding after cuts to federal agency

COLORADO SPRINGS — Several museums and educational centers in Colorado Springs and Pueblo could lose funding for special projects after cuts to the federal agency tasked with distributing grants to museums and libraries.

The Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) placed all of its employees on administrative leave this week, according to AFGE Local 3403, the union representing IMLS workers. The move comes after President Donald Trump issued an executive order in March to wind down the operations of half a dozen federal agencies he deems unnecessary, including the IMLS.

In 2024, the IMLS said it awarded more than $266 million in grants to museums, libraries, and related organizations. In a statement on Monday, AFGE Local 3403 said without staff, all work processing 2025 applications has ended and the status of previously awarded grants is unclear. The union said it's likely most grants will be terminated.

The Western Museum of Mining and Industry in Colorado Springs is facing uncertainty over previously promised IMLS funding. Grant Dewey, the museum's executive director, said IMLS awarded them $25,000 in 2024 to install a new permanent, interactive exhibit on the diverse backgrounds of miners. Dewey said the museum is still doing background research to put the exhibit together, but said they may have to put their work on hold because they are unsure if they will receive the money from the IMLS.

"It was really awkward to think, okay, you're in the middle of it, they've already committed the funds to you, and then to pull it back was really hard," said Dewey. "I think most organizations, museums, let's say, are trying to move away from dependency on large government funding, because it can be so difficult when it gets pulled and it's very competitive. You don't always know if you're going to get it."

According to its website, the IMLS has awarded nearly $750,000 in grants to local museums, libraries, and educational centers in Colorado Springs and Pueblo from 2019 to 2024.

Many organizations tell News5 that the grants from IMLS are not used for daily operations, but instead for special projects to expand their reach in the community. Kent Sturman, the director of the ProRodeo Hall of Fame and Museum of the American Cowboy, said the museum received $95,500 from the IMLS in 2019 to restore and digitize an early 1900s photo collection.

"Every community of pretty much any size has some kind of a library or museum and they all struggle for funding, and I think that's something that our government should support," said Sturman.

In a phone call with News5, Abbie Krause, the executive director of the Pueblo Zoo, said the zoo applied for a $25,000 IMLS grant last November to renovate an area to include a nature play space for kids. She said the zoo has not received communication from IMLS about the status of their application. Krause said the zoo does not rely on money from the IMLS for daily operations, but said any cuts to potential project funding sources makes competition for other grants more competitive.

According to the IMLS website, the Colorado Department of Education received more than $22 million in grants since 2019. The majority of the money goes to fund public libraries across the state. A spokesperson for the department said the IMLS has not given them any notice of grant termination.

