Local mother who lost her son to impaired driving shares her story

The Colorado Department of Transportation is helping to keep the roads safer this month through the new year by offering $10 Lyft coupons in the hopes of preventing impaired driving.

It’s called the “Nothing Uglier than a DUI” campaign. And it’s to help prevent fatalities this holiday season. In 2022, Colorado had 247 traffic fatalities involving an impaired driver.

I spoke with a woman who lost her son to impaired driving in 2018. She is sharing her story now to help people realize there are other routes.

It’s a day Michelle McClenathan will never forget.

“On November 2nd, 2018, my 16-year-old son and his friend from school decided to skip,” said McClenathan.

McClenathan’s life changed in a matter of moments.

“They were driving around Montrose, Colorado, getting high. The driver thought he was okay to drive afterward, and he was not. He was going 65 mph and hit a little bump in the road, hit the embankment, which flipped the car,” said McClenathan.

She had to say goodbye to her beloved son Mason.

“My son was expelled from the car. The vehicle rolled on him. He pretty much died instantly on the scene,” said McClenathan.

McClenathan is taking her pain and turning it into something positive. She’s now an advocate for Mothers Against Drunk Driving. She's thankful to see CDOT is offering LYFT coupons this holiday season.

“I think it’s a wonderful program and the more people they can keep safe, whether it be an adult or a child, then it’s worth it,” said McClenathan.

She wants to make sure others don’t experience the pain she continues to go through.

“I know if we can change the mind of one person to not get behind the vehicle after being impaired of any kind, then it’s worth it,” said McClenathan.

It’s as simple as going to your Lyft app and typing in the code “DUISRUGLY” in the promotions section. This gives you $10 towards a ride.

The campaign is part of a grant received from the Governor’s Highway Safety Association.

