COLORADO SPRINGS — Lavari Pryes is an energetic, curious, and determined young boy. Not to mention, he's also very affectionate.

"He is a hugger, He's probably hugged about 10,000 people in the state of Colorado since we've been here", says his mother Laura Pryes.

But life hasn't always been easy for Lavari. When he was 4 years old and living in Milwaukee, he started getting seizures. He was diagnosed with epilepsy and autism.

To this day, doctors still aren't sure why.

But Lavari's mom and his siblings Natalyiah, Olivia, Sierra, and Dash packed their bags and moved to Colorado Springs to get a fresh start. She says she owes so much of Lavari's journey to the helpfulness of her family.

Lavari has been making progress since moving here. He's on an all-organic diet and takes supplements, medication, alternative treatments, and medicinal cannabis oil to soothe his condition.

But this year on his 12th birthday, Lavari went through 8 grand mal seizures.

So, his mom went on Nextdoor and asked the community to send him some of his favorite things to lift his spirits: mail, and pictures of dogs.

Lavari has gotten hundreds of messages, letters, and pictures of dogs sent his way. He even had a local mother and her daughter visit with their dog Sparky to show the family some tricks and fun.

Jessika Muñoz owns Sparky the dog. She was especially touched by Pryes' post.

"I felt just really touched to see her reaching out to the community, and seeing all the answers she got. As a mom, I know we'd do anything and everything to bring joy to our kids", said Muñoz.

For now, all the well wishes are brightening Lavari's spirit. It's helping him even feel better, says his mom. She has a message for everyone who's helped them in the community.

"Thank you to every single dog, and person, and baby and child. When you give my son a hug, or you include him in a game, or just stop to ask him his name, it literally warms our souls. He feeds off that energy and you know, it does change our life", says Pryes.

