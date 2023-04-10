Local Martial Arts Studio offering free classes for some school districts

COLORADO SPRINGS — A local martial arts studio is offering free martial arts classes for students in some school districts in Colorado Springs.

Isaac and Heather Costley, the owners of C-F-M-A-F Martial Arts, tell me they are happy to offer classes that teach students how to defend themselves in real-life situations.

I had the chance to speak with a few families who attend martial arts classes at C-F-M-A-F Martial Arts. They tell me the opportunity to work out together and to learn how to manage stress in a healthy way has been really beneficial.

“It gives him a healthy outlet for aggression, and stress. If he's any problem with a bully at school or whatever, he comes in here, we just bang it on the bags, or throws or whatever we’re working on that day,” said Derek Parris, a father who attends the martial arts studio.

“When I’m with my dad, we kind of push each other and it’s a lot of fun,” said Jonathan Parris, a student at C-F-M-A-F Martial Arts.

“I love that I don’t get pushed when I’m doing a technique wrong, I don’t get frustrated. They help me when I’m mad, or angry. I get to express my feelings sometimes,” said Angelea Chiles, a student at C-F-M-A-F Martial Arts.

“She’s learned what accountability is, responsibility, integrity, dignity, compassion. Real-life skills that she can use in the real world,” said Julie Robards, Angelea’s mother.

The classes will be offered to District 11, District 3, District 8, District 49, District 20, and District 2 for the month of April.

For more information, visit cfmaf.com.

____

