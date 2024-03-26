Local martial arts studio offering free April classes

COLORADO SPRINGS — This April, The Calvary Family Martial Arts and Fitness will offer free martial arts classes for students in several districts in Colorado Springs.

This is part of the martial arts studio's HOPE initiative. The program stands for “Helping Other People Elevate.” Starting in April, families with at least one elementary-age child in districts 3,11, 20, and 49 will be given a free month of classes at CFMAF Martial Arts in Colorado Springs. Active military and veteran families can also sign up for the free classes. Some of the lessons that will be taught are kids’ safety, anti-abduction, and self-defense skills. I spoke with Isaac Costley, the owner of CFMAF Martial Arts. He says this is his way of giving back to the community.

"My wife and I grew up being in a family that we had to struggle. We always didn't have the money to do things that other kids often did. We hear no a lot. Our goal at CFMAF is to give families something they can say yes to,” said Isaac Costley, owner of CFMAF Martial Arts studio.

Those who wish to sign up for the free month of classes can do so online.

You must sign up before April 1st to qualify and you must attend a class the first week of April to get the whole month free. We have a link to sign up here.

