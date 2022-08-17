Local man sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking and firearm possession

COLORADO SPRINGS — A 41-year-old Colorado Springs man, Matthew James Vernon, was sentenced this month to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking and firearms possession.

On June 17, 2021, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Vernon's residence in Colorado Springs and discovered more than 600 grams of heroin, a digital scale, a cash counter, and three firearms that he acknowledged he could not legally possess.

In an interview with investigators, Vernon acknowledged that he intended to distribute the heroin which he obtained with the firearms.

The FBI Denver Divison investigated this case and it was prosecuted by the Violent Crime and Immigration Section of the U.S. Attorney's Office.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) which brings together all levels of law enforcement and the community they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.

