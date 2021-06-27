Local LGBTQ+ facebook page fosters relationships and connections

COLORADO SPRINGS — A local Facebook group has created a fun and supportive community for the growing Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ community.

'Queer Friends of Colorado Springs' began in 2017 to create a safe place for members of the LGBTQ+ community to connect and make friendships in the Colorado Springs area.

"It is hard to find friends and it is hard to find somewhere where you belong," said Leah Devon, one of the Page Administrators. "We're trying to create a community that fosters guidance, and social events, referrals, and recommendations."

Since 2017, the group has gained over 2,500 members and receives more than 200 new member requests each month. Most group members reside in Southern Colorado.

"It's important to be able to rely on each other and ask each other for advice, and ask where are some places we can go where we are accepted, and where we won't be discriminated against," said Joshua Pace, Page Administrator.

Members also use the Facebook group to ask for advice and recommendations about local restaurants, neighborhoods, and even housing. People often make new friends in the group and will plan group events, schedule happy hours, create sports leagues, and go hiking.

"We have administrative questions that people have to answer in order to gain access to the page, and then we have a list of rules that they have to follow," Devon explained.

Group members have been posting about upcoming Pride events in Colorado Springs as well as local businesses that welcome and support the community.